India vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd Test Day 3, Colombo Weather Updates: Will RAIN halt Indian march towards innings win

Rain is Colombo had interrupted the second day's play in the second India vs Sri Lanka Test for more than a couple of hours on Monday.

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Rain had interrupted play at Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SL 2026 2nd Test: Shubman Gill and Team India have piled up a massive first innings total, declaring at 503 for 9 near the end of play on the second day of the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo on Monday. The Indian bowlers struck immediately and reduced Sri Lanka to 8 for 2 by stumps on Day 2.

The visitors will now be eyeing a comfortable innings win to seal a 2-0 whitewash in the two-match series to keep their hopes of reaching the World Test Championships (WTC) 2025-27 alive. Even after winning the series in Sri Lanka 2-0, Shubman Gill’s side will need to win at least 6 out of their remaining 7 Tests against New Zealand and Australia in the current WTC cycle if they hope to reach the final.

The biggest hurdle for Team India at this stage in Colombo could be the inclement weather and possibility of rain over the course of next few days. The MET department prediction for Day 3 of the 2nd Test on Tuesday is not looking very promising at the moment.

There is around 96 per cent possibility of rain on the third day of the 2nd Test with the MET department predicting 9.6mm of rain. The rain is expected to come around late afternoon as it did on the second day on Monday.

The teams had to take an early tea on the second day after the game was interrupted by rain and the resumption was also delayed by almost 2 hours before play finally got underway at 430pm IST.

The MET department prediction is for at least 4 hours of rain on Day 3 with the maximum temperature being around 30 degrees Celsius. There will be around 89 per cent cloud cover on Day 3 with 28 per cent possibility of thunderstorms as well.

Check Colombo weather prediction for Day 3 of India vs Sri Lanka 2026 2nd Test HERE…

Team India will be hoping to bundle out Sri Lanka before the follow-on mark of 303 in the first innings, so that they can ask the hosts to bat again and push for an innings win. The visitors started off brilliantly with pacer Prasidh Krishna claiming his second wicket to dismiss Lankan opener Kamil Mishara for 19 as the home team lost their third wicket for 35 runs.

“Very much likely (innings win). I think Indian batters have put enough runs on the board. If India bowl well on Day 3, then they will win this game by an innings margin,” former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara was quoted as saying by Cricinfo website.

“India have batted Sri Lanka out of the second Test because when you put 500 on the board, one thing is pretty sure: India are not going to lose this game, and this is more than enough to win a game,” Pujara added.