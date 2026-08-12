India vs Sri Lanka 2026: Dhananjaya de Silva to lead 16-member squad in two Tests, Keshara Nuwantha earns maiden call-up

Hosts Sri Lanka will miss the services of experienced batters Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka in the two-match Test series vs India beginning in Galle on Saturday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/india-vs-sri-lanka-2026-dhananjaya-de-silva-to-lead-16-member-squad-in-two-tests-keshara-nuwantha-earns-maiden-call-up-8499737/ Copy

Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis has been ruled out of two-match Test series vs India due to injury. (Photo: IANS)

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 Tests: Just like Shubman Gill’s Team India, hosts Sri Lanka are also facing injury issues ahead of the two Test series which gets underway in Galle on Saturday. The Lankans will miss the services of their star batters Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka as the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced a 16-member Test squad for the series which will be led by all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva.

Mendis, who has notched up 4836 runs in 75 Tests with 10 hundreds and 23 fifties, sustained a right hamstring injury while taking a run for Colombo Kaps against Kandy Royals in a Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 match at the SSC ground in Colombo on July 19. He has been doing rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre.

Sri Lanka and Delhi Capitals opener Nissanka, meanwhile, is recovering from a wrist surgery done in London last month. With the two experience batters unavailable, the SLC selectors have recalled veteran wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella, who last played a Test in 2023 against New Zealand in Christchurch. Left-handed batter Dickwella’s experience of playing 54 Tests saw him get the nod over Anjala Bandara, who featured in the warm-up clash against India at the NCC Ground in Colombo last week.

The skipper is setting the tone. From sharp net sessions to cracking the spin code, #TeamIndia is leaving no stone unturned ahead of the Tests. pic.twitter.com/dU2N5tl7dq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 12, 2026

Off-spin bowling all-rounder Keshara Nuwantha, who picked three scalps in the warm-up clash, has earned his maiden Test call-up, while Kasun Rajitha and Isitha Wijesundara have been dropped. The 25-year-old offie had impressed the selectors while claiming 5 for 159 against India ‘A’ team at Galle and also scalped 3 for 97 against the Indians in the practice game at NCC over the weekend.

Top-order batter Nishan Madushka retained his spot after scoring 66 and 63 not out against India in the three-day warm-up game in Colombo. The Lankan batting unit will feature Dhananjaya de Silva, vice-captain Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Udara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, and Sonal Dinusha. Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya will be their lead spinner alongside all-rounder Ramesh Mendis and Nuwantha, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis being part-time options.

Asitha Fernando heads the pace attack alongside Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Milan Rathnayake, and Dilshan Madushanka, who last played a Test back in 2023. Madushanka has exclusively featured in T20 cricket in the last two months and has not played in Sri Lanka four-day domestic tournament or any of the multi-day matches for Sri Lanka ‘A’ this year.

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the SSC Ground in Colombo from August 23-27.

Sri Lanka squad

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis (vc), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.