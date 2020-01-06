With the World T20 approaching later this year, India missed out a great opportunity to fine-tune their combinations ahead of that when the first T20I at Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled due to rain and a damp pitch on Sunday. The Virat Kohli-led outfit will now take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Holkar stadium in Indore and all eyes would be on the weather to see what is in store.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast

The forecasts show that rain is not expected and a full 40-over match will take place which should come as good news for fans. It is going to be cold at Indore with temperatures fluctuating between 14-16 degrees. The humidity is going to be 74 per cent according to Accuweather.

It should be pleasant conditions for the players for the game to take place.

Pitch Report:

It is expected to be a high-scoring game. Co-incidentally, India versus Sri Lanka is the only T20I game played at the venue in 2017. In that match, India scored a mammoth 260 for five in which Rohit Sharma top-scored with 118 off 43 balls. India won the match by 88 runs.

It would be a great opportunity for India to get their house in order ahead of the upcoming World T20 in Australia.

Timing

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs SL SQUADS

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (captain), Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan