New Delhi: India pacer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 International series against Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. The in-form bowler had suffered the injury during the third T20 International against West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

“He is ruled out of the series and will complete his rehab at NCA,” said a BCCI official. It remains to be seen if Chahar will be fit for the IPL which is expected to begin in the last week of March.

“The team has sought no replacement as vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is already in the side,” the official added. The T20 International series against Sri Lanka begins in Lucknow on Thursday.

In the T20I squad against Sri Lanka, Sanju Samson will be the back-up keeper-batter as Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli have been sent home for rest ahead of the third T20I against the West Indies on Sunday and T20Is against Sri Lanka. Shardul Thakur has been given a rest from the Sri Lanka series while Washington Sundar and KL Rahul, nursing hamstring and upper thigh strain injuries, are ruled out for the entirety of the Sri Lanka series.

Ashwin currently in rehab for his injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), will be assessed by team management ahead of Mohali Test and hoped that left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be fit by the second Test in Bengaluru.

The T20Is against Sri Lanka begins from Lucknow on February 24 followed by second and third matches at Dharamshala on February 26 and 27. The Tests will be held in Mohali and Bengaluru from March 4 to 8 and March 12 to 16 respectively.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan