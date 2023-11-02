Home

Sports

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Injury Updates For Today’s Ind Vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 33 in Mumbai

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Injury Updates For Today’s Ind Vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 33 in Mumbai

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SL, India Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33: Unbeaten India will lock horns against Sri Lanka for the 33 match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rohit Sharma-led team India are already qualified for the semi-final and on the other hand, Sri Lanka have just won two games out of six and is currently seventh in the points table. IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33: Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs SL, India Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Trending Now

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for IND vs SL Dream11 Team:

Keepers – Lokesh Rahul, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama

You may like to read

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli (vc), Shubman Gill

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Dilshan

IND vs SL: Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(wk), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis©(wk), Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva

Squads:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.