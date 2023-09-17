Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS – Ind vs SL, FINAL: India Win Record 8th Asia Cup Title

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Final, SCORECARD, Commentary: India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to clinch 8th Asia Cup title. Stay tuned here for all IND vs SL updates.

Updated: September 17, 2023 6:48 PM IST

By Nikhil

India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to clinch 8th Asia Cup title.

Highlights – IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final Score

Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell helping India skittle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs. Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 17 runs off 34 balls. Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped and took three wickets.

Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Live Updates

  • Sep 17, 2023 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 FINAL: This is India’s second 10-wicket win in an ODI tournament finals. The previous one came against Zimbabwe back in the 1998 Champion’s Trophy. IND 51/0 (6.1)

  • Sep 17, 2023 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 FINAL: This is India’s biggest ODI win in terms of the most balls remaining. India won this match with 263 balls remaining. IND 51/0 (6.1)

  • Sep 17, 2023 6:09 PM IST

  • Sep 17, 2023 6:09 PM IST

  • Sep 17, 2023 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 FINAL: India end 5-year trophy drought for Asia Cup title. IND 51/0 (6.1)

  • Sep 17, 2023 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 FINAL: India win their 8th Asia Cup title. India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets. IND 51/0 (6.1)

  • Sep 17, 2023 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 FINAL: India need just one more run now. IND 50/0 (6)

  • Sep 17, 2023 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 FINAL: BOUNDARY!! from Ishan Kishan to start the over. BOUNDARY! from Gill to end the over. India just need six more runs. IND 45/0 (5)

  • Sep 17, 2023 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 FINAL: Wellalage into the attack right away from the fourth over. He can do nothing but delay the inevitable here. Just 2 from this over. IND 34/0 (4)

  • Sep 17, 2023 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE – IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 FINAL: The way Indian openers are batting, it doesn’t look like the other team was bowled on just 50 runs a few minutes back. Back-2-Back THREE BOUNDARIES! for Shubman Gill. Things are about to wrap any minute now. 15 from the over. IND 32/0 (3)

