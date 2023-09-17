Home

HIGHLIGHTS – Ind vs SL, FINAL: India Win Record 8th Asia Cup Title

India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Final, SCORECARD, Commentary: India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to clinch 8th Asia Cup title. Stay tuned here for all IND vs SL updates.

India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to clinch 8th Asia Cup title.

Highlights – IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Final Score

Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational spell helping India skittle out Sri Lanka for a paltry 50 in the Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday. After winning the toss, Sri Lanka found themselves in an embarrassing situation losing their first six wickets for 12 runs. Their innings ended in just 15.2 overs. Kusal Mendis was the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 17 runs off 34 balls. Siraj ended with dream figures of six for 21 in seven overs while Hardik Pandya chipped and took three wickets.

Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madhushan/Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

