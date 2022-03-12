Live Cricket Streaming India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

Bengaluru: India and Sri Lanka will square off in the final Test (Day/Night) of the two-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, starting March 12. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after winning the Mohali Test by an innings and 222 runs. India are set to host their third pink-ball Test. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma eyes his first Test series sweep as India’s full-time captain. India have featured in three Day/Night Tests so far. They defeated Bangladesh in their maiden pink-ball Test at the Eden Gardens (2019), winning the match by an innings and 46 runs in less than three days. India were handed a crushing defeat in their second Day/Night encounter in Australia (Adelaide, 2020). In 2021, India defeated England in the pink-ball encounter (Ahmedabad) in two days.Also Read - IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja on Cusp of Becoming Third Quickest Indian to 250 Wickets in 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka

Follow our live commentary of the match here: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live Score & Updates

When is India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be played on Saturday, 12th March. Also Read - IND vs SL: Mental Adjustments Needed For Pink Ball Tests, But There Are No Set Parameters, Says Jasprit Bumrah

What are the timings of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will start at 2:00 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs SL: Jasprit Bumrah Reveals Kuldeep Yadav Was Released Due to Mental Aspect Ahead of 2nd Test

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match being played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can you live stream the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.