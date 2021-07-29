Live Cricket Streaming India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

New Delhi: The excitement of T20 cricket continues as India will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the final match of the T20I series on Thursday. The thrilling series is currently tied at 1-1 as Sri Lanka registered a close victory over India on Wednesday. The visitors suffered a massive blow on Tuesday as all-rounder Krunal Pandya was tested positive for COVID-19. Krunal has been ruled out of the series and the eight players who were in close contact with him are also put under quarantine and will not take part in the matches. India will test some of the young players in the final. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are going through a rejuvenation period under new skipper Dhasun Shanaka. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.Also Read - Devdutt Padikkal Would be Right Replacement For Shikhar Dhawan When he Retires: Virender Sehwag

When is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played on Thursday, July 29. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Recalls When Varun Chakravarthy Troubled MS Dhoni in CSK's Nets

What are the timings of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will start at 08:00 PM IST. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Reveals What Would Have Made The Difference After India Lose 2nd T20I

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match being played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.