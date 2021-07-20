IND vs SL Live Match Score And Updates 2nd ODI

Colombo: Live Score India vs Sri Lanka Updates- Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI from Colombo. After registering a thumping 7-wicket win in the first match, Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will aim to seal the series on Tuesday against an unsettled Sri Lanka side. Young India players Prithvi Shaw and Ishan Kishan played with a fearless approach in the opening match to set the platform for the 263-chase while Shikhar Dhawan finishes off things in style. Team India is expected to play with the same XI in the second match to give more game time to the players.Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI: Where to Watch IND vs SL Stream Live Cricket Match Online, TV Telecast- All You Need to Know

See the latest India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs SL 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka Live match, India vs Sri Lanka Live score today, IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, 2nd ODI 2021 Live, IND vs SL live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch 2nd ODI live match, 2nd ODI 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today India vs Sri Lanka match, IND vs SL 2nd ODI 2021 Live match score, India vs Sri Lanka Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka from Colombo here. Also Read - IND vs SL | Prithvi Shaw is From Different Planet: Aakash Chopra

Squads: Also Read - Rahul Dravid Effect? Twitterverse Reacts After Krunal Pandya Hugs Charith Asalanka During 1st ODI

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Akila Dananjaya, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando