IND vs SL Match Live Cricket Score And Updates 3rd ODI

Colombo: India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates – Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI from Colombo. India will have to choose between experimenting and continuing the winning combination in their bid to ensure a clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the third and final one-dayer in Colombo on Friday. While Shikhar Dhawan-led India won the first game by seven wickets, Deepak Chahar pulled a heist in the second one with his match-winning unbeaten 69 as the visitors won by three wickets that helped them to get an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.Also Read - SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-captain- Playing 11s For Today's R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo 3 PM IST July 23 Friday

INDIA vs Sri Lanka SQUADS

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini. Also Read - Colombo Weather Forecast For July 23, SL vs Ind 3rd ODI: Rain, Thunderstorm Likely to Play Spoilsport in R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.