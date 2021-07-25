IND vs SL Live Score And Updates 1st T20I From Colombo

Colombo: Live SL vs IND 1st T20I Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T2oI match updates from Colombo. After winning the ODI series 2-1, Shikhar Dhawan and Co will look to start the T20I series on a high. Under Rahul Dravid’s guidance, some of the players have displayed their potential quite well but a couple of senior players like Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have failed to find the rhythm. It is going to be a crucial match for the duo. Coach Dravid will, however, want to check out Varun Chakravarthy, who can bowl off-breaks, carrom ball and also take the deliveries away from right-handers, having proved his prowess in the Indian Premier League.Also Read - "Hardik Pandya Would Bamboozle You With 40-Ball Hundred": Muttiah Muralitharan Wants Team India to Let The All-Rounder Play His Own Game

