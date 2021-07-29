India vs Sri Lanka Live Score And Updates 3rd T2oI

Colombo: IND vs SL Live Updates – Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka as Navdeep Saini made way for Sandeep Warrier to make his international debut. In the final match of the series, Shikhar Dhawan and Co. will look to clinch the series in the final match which is touted to be another intense match. Sri Lanka managed to bounce back in the series with a win in the 2nd T20I as India missed their star players in the clash. The COVID-hit Indian team are out of many batting options and they only have five proper batsmen in their squad left.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera