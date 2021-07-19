India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 2nd ODI

India's young guns will get another opportunity to flaunt their exceptional talent and secure a series win against a hapless Sri Lankan outfit in the second ODI in Colombo on Tuesday. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was left in complete awe at the other end as the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav made batting look ridiculously easy in the first ODI on Sunday night. In the long run, India want to play more aggressively in the shorter formats and the performance of the trio served as a perfect template in that context. Their sensational batting also reinforced the might of India's bench strength with ODI debutants Kishan and Yadav bossing the opposition from ball one. Sri Lanka bowlers also made it easier for the marauding Indian batters who romped home to the win in the 37th over. India are unlikely to make changes as they would like to pocket the series before giving chances to other youngsters in the squad. Here are the details of India vs Sri Lanka – when and where to watch IND vs SL live streaming Cricket match online and on TV in India.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will take place on Tuesday – July 20. The match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will take place at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Which channel will telecast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will live telecast on the Sony Sports network in India.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI online in India?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will be streamed on the SonyLIV app and JIOTV in India.

IND vs SL Probable Playing 11s

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

IND vs SL SQUADS

India: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Akila Dananjaya, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando.