Male, Maldives: India will be hoping to get back to winning ways, when they take on struggling Sri Lanka at the National Football Stadium on Thursday. In the previous game, captain Sunil Chhetri had put India in the lead, before Bangladesh were reduced to 10 men after Biswanath Ghosh was given the marching orders early in the second half. However, Yeasin Arafat scored for Bangladesh to put his side on level terms in the second half. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are without a win in two matches, succumbing to Bangladesh and Nepal 1-0 and 2-3 respectively. India have won nine games, drawn four and lost just three matches against Sri Lanka. The last time these two sides met was in September 2018 when India got the better off the Islanders by 2-0. The Blue Tigers are also on a five-match unbeaten streak against Sri Lanka with the latter’s last win in this fixture coming in May, 2000.Also Read - Italy vs Spain Live Streaming UEFA Nations League Semi-Final in India: When And Where to Watch ITA vs SPN Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLIV, JIOTV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

When is the India vs Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The match will take place on Thursday, October 7 in India.

What are the timings of the India vs Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021 match being played?

The match will be played at National Football Stadium, Male.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The match will be telecasted live on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

Where can you live stream the India vs Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021 match?

The match live streaming will be available on the Discovery+ app and JIOTV.