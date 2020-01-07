Yung Indian pacer Navdeep Saini seems to be making the most of the opportunities given to him ahead of the World T20 to be played later this year in Australia. Saini came up with a corker yorker in the eight over of the Sri Lankan innings to castle a set Danushka Gunathilaka for 20 off 21 balls at Indore in the ongoing second T20I.

Gunathilaka was backing away on the drive and was clearly beaten for pace as the ball crashed onto the base of middle stump. The umpire was quick to check for the no-ball, but Saini was fine as India got the second wicket to mount more pressure on Sri Lanka.

Here is the video of the pacy yorker:

Bumrah’s yorker’s got competition! 🤩 PS: This is what you’re missing if you aren’t watching #INDvSL on Hotstar. 😉#TheBattlesBeforeTheWar pic.twitter.com/ZiEDJfVR0q — Hotstar US (@Hotstarusa) January 7, 2020

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and the Indian captain has opted to field first in the second Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium at Indore on Tuesday. The three-match series is now reduced to a two-match series given that the 1st T20I in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled.

India has gone in with the same combination as Guwahati. Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan return to the sides after successfully recovering from their injuries. The visitors to have kept their same playing XI.

Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(c)