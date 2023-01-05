India Vs Sri Lanka: No-balls Raise Questions About Nets, Coaching

India conceded as many as 11 extras with Arshdeep Singh alone bowling five no-balls against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I.

Luck wasn't on Arshdeep Singh's side against Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I.

Pune: There are few more things that make the fans’ emotions sway radically than the Indian bowling, especially in such matches as the second T20 International played at Pune on Thursday. The sheer exhilaration of seeing Umran Malik steaming in and the stumps flying everywhere is a rosy sight and often, the languid run-up of Arshdeep Singh and the long-absent stuttering action of Jasprit Bumrah are things that spectators applaud and appreciate. But then there is the flip side, as was evident at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in the 2nd T20I of the series, where the same languid run-up became a pain to behold, and the subsequent pile of runs from those balls were an ugly sight.

Arshdeep would like to forget this on in a hurry. Three consecutive no-balls are not what is expected of an international bowler, irrespective of how long he has been out of action – which isn’t that long anyway. The pain for the left-arm seamer was immense – not just did he bowl no-balls, they were clattered for sixes before the TV umpire had called it. The free-hits were no-balls too! He eventually went for 37 off just two overs, with five no-balls and a heap of runs coming off those.

He wasn’t the only guilty party. Malik sent down one as did Shivam Mavi, and the overall display in this department was not pretty at all.

Which immediately leads to some questions – what exactly is done at the nets? Are these bowlers not checked? What does the bowling coach in particular and the coaching staff in general do?

Evidently the practice sessions aren’t really being handled with all earnestness by all concerned. Sure, it could be an off day for Arshdeep in particular but this isn’t the only match where he has done this.

A total of 12 no-balls in 21 T20Is is not good enough, his progressing credentials as a bowler notwithstanding. If this is an affliction, what has been done to address it? Evidently not much.

It wasn’t too long ago that the youngster was in the National Cricket Academy (NCA). To do what exactly? Surely can’t be to improve his batting?

Sadly, this isn’t a new thing in Indian cricket. Many of the seam bowlers who have played for the country, and even some of the spinners, have been guilty of overstepping at an alarming rate.

Matches have been lost because of what impact these transgressions have cost. Crucial wickets have been denied, as was the case in Pune as well, because the bowlers couldn’t keep a lid on their overstepping.

One India player tweets that the no-balls are the result of the lack of match practice. If that is the case, one shudders to think what will happen when Bumrah or Ravindra Jadeja get back to action.

Somehow that argument really doesn’t hold much water. No-balls aren’t a result of no play. Instead, no practice would be a better option. For that, you don’t need to be playing a real game.