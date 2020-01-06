The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was called off due to rain followed by a damp pitch on Sunday at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati without a ball being bowled. What followed next was embarrassing for the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI), unarguably the richest board in the world.

On Sunday, groundsmen were spotted using hair-dryers to dry the pitch which did not go down well with the fans. The episode gave Pakistani fans an opportunity to mock and ridicule the BCCI on social media. A couple of images, where the Indian ground staff are using hair-dryers, and Pakistan ground staff using helicopter instantly went viral as Pakistani fans started reacting.

Here are some of the reactions:

Indians simply do not trust their Pilots..

They think “China ka dryer” is far better than their “Do numbri Pilots”..😂#INDVSL pic.twitter.com/jz74BtZGU2 — Staunch Pakistani 🇵🇰 (@StaunchInsafian) January 6, 2020

The hair dryer and steam iron are being used now to dry the pitch. Sri Lanka should have taken R Premadasa stadium rain covers to India 🇱🇰🏏 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/tQxR50axPL — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) January 5, 2020

The second T20I will be played tomorrow at the Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh. It will be the first game of the New year for both the teams.