New Delhi: The Men in Blue are in red-hot form as far as the shortest format of the game is concerned as they are on four-match unbeaten streak and an overall 7-match winning streak in the limited over game. Rohit Sharma and Co already have a 1-0 lead in the series against Sri Lanka and will play the penultimate T20I at Dharamshala today and will be on the verge of winning 100 T20Is in international cricket.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar Backs Virat Kohli to Play at Number 3 in Tests

The Men in Blue will have a chance to join the elite list along with arch-rivals Pakistan, who have won 117 games in a total of 189 matches. The 2007 T20 World Champions is currently on 99 wins in 157 matches so far and is the only team behind the Men in Green. India have a better win percentage compared to their neighbors- 64.97. Also Read - IND vs SL: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of T20I Series; Mayank Agarwal Named Replacement

Apart from the 100 T20I wins record, the Rahul Dravid’s men will have another record to chase as they are only one win away from equaling the all-time record for most wins in the shortest format of the game by a home team. New Zealand currently sit atop with 39 wins from 73 matches, whereas the Indians, having played only 59 matches are at 38 wins. Similarly in home conditions, the Men in Blue have a better win percentage than any other team with a whooping percentage of 64.41. Also Read - IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma on Verge of Winning Most T20Is as Captain at Home

If India manage to beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I today, they’ll equal the record set by Pakistan of most wins against a single opposition, which they did it against Zimbabwe (16). The Men in Blue are currently on 15 wins.

Sri Lanka failed to turn up in the 1st T20I as they fell to a heavy 62-run defeat.