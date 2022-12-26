India vs Sri Lanka Series: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma Likely to MISS T20Is – Report

Ind vs SL: While India looks to prepare well with an eye on the ODI World Cup, there are reports that Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja are set to miss the T20Is versus Sri Lanka.

Mumbai: After whitewashing Bangladesh, India is set to take on Sri Lanka in a little over a week. While India looks to prepare well with an eye on the ODI World Cup, there are reports that Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja are set to miss the T20Is versus Sri Lanka. But yes, the trio as per the same report is going to return to the side during the ODI series.

“Rohit is yet to be 100% and we don’t want to take any risk when it comes to injury. Jadeja and Bumrah are back at the NCA. Their prognosis is good. If they clear the fitness test, they will be eligible for selection. But considering the workload in ODIs, it is only natural that they will return in the ODIs. T20s are not our focus currently,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

“Both Jadeja and Bumrah are fit. They had their injury assessment this week and they are doing fine. Jasprit has returned to bowling full time. Jadeja has also resumed bowling. They are available for selection. Whether they will return for the T20s is a call of the selectors. They are mindful that there will be no rushed return,” the senior BCCI official added.

With Australia set to come to India for a Test series, BCCI is not ready to risk these match-winners in the T20Is.

As per reports, Hardik Pandya is set to lead the side in T20Is. There is no confirmation on this as yet.