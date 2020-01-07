Ahead of the second T20I at Indore, India captain Virat Kohli was seen in a jovial mood when he was spotted imitating former cricketer Harbhajan Singh‘s bowling action. It has to be said that he does a good job at it as he enjoys every bit doing it. The video surfaced on the internet and has instantly become a hit among fans. The fans present at the venue were also delighted to see Kohli do that.

Not just that, Kohli took it a step further and audaciously did it right in front of Harbhajan Singh, who was present in the ground as an expert for the host broadcasters. The two shared a hearty laugh and even hugged each other afterwards.

Meanwhile, Kohli won the toss and the Indian captain has opted to field first in the second Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium at Indore on Tuesday. The three-match series is now reduced to a two-match series given that the 1st T20I in Guwahati was washed out without a ball being bowled.

India has gone in with the same combination as Guwahati. Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan return to the sides after successfully recovering from their injuries. The visitors too have kept their same playing XI.

Playing XIs:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga(c)