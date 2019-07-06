India vs Sri Lanka: Is there anything India skipper Virat Kohli cannot do? The Indian team was spotted sharpening their footy skills ahead of a cricket match. It may sound strange, but that is the Kohli-led India. Kohli, Dhoni and the rest of the team India members are used to getting warmed ahead of a match, this way. The players were passing the ball to one another and the catch was the ball should not touch the ground. Later, Kohli took it on himself and showed a few tricks with the ball.

Here is the video posted by ICC:

India, already through to the semi-finals, made two changes with Yuzvendra Chahal being rested and Kuldeep Yadav playing in place of him.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was given his first opportunity to play in the World Cup in place of pacer Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka, out of the World Cup, brought back Thisara Perera in place of Jeffrey Vandersay.

“We would have batted first as well, used pitch, will get slower as the match progresses. The team is doing well, we are striking a good balance at the right time. Two changes for us, one forced. Chahal has been rested and so is Shami. Kuldeep and Jadeja are in,” Kohli said at the toss.

“We will bat first. It was an obvious plan, it’s a used wicket and will get slower and slower. We didn’t capitalize in the first few games, but we then started to correct those mistakes and started to do well. One change, Thisara Perera replaces Vandersay,” Karunaratne said.

Playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah