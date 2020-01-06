On Sunday, rain and a damp pitch ensured the first T20I at Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati was called off even without a ball being bowled. The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a picture where skipper Virat Kohli was spotted taking a close look at the pitch.

Kohli was on his knees and with his hand was trying to get a feel of what the pitch was. Fans on social media have found it funny and it has become a viral meme.

Here are the top memes that are doing the rounds:

Waiting for the pitch to dry like :#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/WNBuxRTfgT — OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) January 5, 2020

Itniii baarish hooooo rhi iss pitch par match to ho nahi paayega ek ped hi laga deta hu pitch par #INDvsSL#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/uZhaTXiLX2 — OM Rajpurohit (@omrajguru) January 5, 2020

#INDvsSL #ViratKohli Girls before marriage : I would get married in a family where they would let me be independent and also let me be myself. Girls After Marriage : pic.twitter.com/AeAFlHHCmR — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 5, 2020

Things also reached a stage where the groundsmen used hair-dryers to dry the pitch, a move that has been criticised. The second match of the three-match series is scheduled for Tuesday in Indore.

ALSO READ: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report – Will Rain Play Spoilsport at Holkar Stadium?

At Indore, rain is not expected and a full match is on the cards which should come as good news for fans.