Mohali: It was a moment of glory for the former India captain and master batter Virat Kohli as he completed his 100th test match in Mohali. Fans were expecting Kohli to end his 71st century draught but he got out on 45(76). However, a tweet by a fan is going viral for it's unbelievable similarity to what happened today on the field.

The tweet predicted that Kohli will get out on 45(100) against Lasith Embuldeniya and the dismissal will be clean bold. The user also mentioned that Kohli will have a shocking face. The exact same thing happened on the ground. Here is the tweet:

Kohli Won’t score a 100 in his 100th test. Will score 45 (100) with 4 gorgeous cover drives and then Embuldeniya will knock his stumps over and he’ll pretend to be shocked 😳😳 and will nod his head in disappointment — shruti #100 (@Quick__Single) March 3, 2022

After a lacklustre start to the opening Test at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Friday, Sri Lanka bounced back in the second session with scalps of well-set batters Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli. At stumps on day one, India finished with 357/6 in 85 overs with Ravichandran Ashwin (10 ) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) at the crease.

The last session of the day belonged to Rishabh Pant (96) as he minutely missed out a deserving hundred after taking Sri Lankan spinners to cleaners.

The first hour of the session didn’t yield any wickets for Sri Lanka. But they persevered hard to get two scalps in the second hour. The session began with Hanuma Vihari gently driving a full toss from Lasith Embuldeniya down the ground. Vihari and Virat Kohli slammed boundaries and looked at ease to bring up the fifty of the partnership for the third wicket.