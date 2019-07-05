India vs Sri Lanka: With 544 runs at an average of 90.66 and a strike rate of 96.96, India opener Rohit Sharma is having a dream run. The 544 runs include four WC centuries, he is playing in a different planet altogether and India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that. With the Men in Blue playing their final group stage game against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma would be on the cusp of three major records. He needs a big knock to achieve that. With another ton, he could surpass former Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara. Both have four centuries, Sangakkara did it in 2015.

The next in line is a Sachin Tendulkar record for the most number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup. Tendulkar holds the world record with 673 runs, he scored during the 2003 World Cup. Rohit is 129 runs shy of that mark. The kind of staggering record he has against Sri Lanka, one cannot write off the chances of him getting there.

The third world record is also a Tendulkar record for amassing most runs in the group stage of a World Cup. Sachin has 586 runs he scored in the 2003 World Cup, Rohit is 42 runs shy of that.

Rohit’s Staggering Record Against Sri Lanka

Rohit registered the highest ODI score vs SL (264 at Kolkata, 2014). In that match, he had a marathon partnership with Virat Kohli.

Rohit has converted his last three fifties to centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs, which means once he gets past 50, invariably he would end up getting a ton.

All have come in his last 6 ODI innings versus them, which means he has done it in the recent past.

In addition to his 264, he smashed 208* against SL at Mohali in 2017, becoming the first and only person to smash multiple double hundreds against the same opponent in ODIs.

It seems like once he gets in, he will make it count and if that happens it will benefit India.