India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2024 FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to WATCH!

India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2024 FREE Live Streaming: Check where you can watch the match online and on TV.

The Indian football team is set to play their last AFC Asian Cup Group B match against Syria at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2024 FREE Live Streaming: Sunil Chjetri and his men would take on the might of Syria today in their last Group B fixture of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2024 on Tuesday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. The Blue Tigers would know that a win would help them secure a spot for themselves in the knockout rounds. For that to happen, India would have to punch above their weight as Syria would be no pushovers.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2024 match online and on TV in India:

Where is the India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2024 match played?

The India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2024 will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

What time does the India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2024 start?

The AFC Asian Cup 2024 match between India vs Syria will start at 5:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup 2024 from India?

The fans can stream the AFC Asian Cup 2024 match between India vs Syria online on Jio Cinema app.

The match will not be telecasted live on Sports18.

Here are the probable starting XI:

Predicted XI for India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Suresh Wangjam; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri (C), Manvir Singh.

Predicted XI for Syria: Ahmad Madania (GK); Abdul Rahman Weiss, Aiham Ousou, Thaer Krouma, Mouyad Ajan; Mahmoud Al-Aswad, Jalil Elias, Ezequiel Ham, Ammar Ramadan; Pablo Sabbag, Ibrahim Hesar

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.