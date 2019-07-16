India vs Syria Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019: Live Streaming In India Where And When To Watch IND vs SYR TV Broadcast, Online In IST, Starting 11, Squads, Match Preview

India vs Syria Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 Match Preview:

India would look to end the tournament with some pride when they face Syria in the last league match of Intercontinental Cup on Tuesday. The hosts are not in contention for the final berth after losing their group matches against North Korea and Tajikistan earlier. After North Korea beat Tajikistan 1-0 on Monday, the match between India and Syria on Tuesday has been rendered inconsequential as far as the home side is concerned.

For Syria, however, it will be a must-win game, and a victory over India will take the West Asian country to the summit clash against Tajikistan to be played on July 19. Despite the loss, Tajikistan booked a berth in the final as they have six points and a goal difference of plus three, ahead of North Korea, who have same six points but with a goal difference of plus one. The North Koreans will be hoping India to beat Syria on Tuesday or ar least draw the match, as in that case, they will make it to the final. If Syria beat India, the West Asian side will also have six points and a better goal difference than North Korea, and hence will qualify for the final.

India vs Syria Probable Starting XI

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, Subhasish Bose, Pronay Halder, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Udanta Singh, Mandar Rao Desai, Sunil Chhetri.

India vs Syria DPR: Head-to-Head

India Won: 3

Syria Won: 2

Draw: 0

India vs Syria When And Where To Watch In India

When is the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Syria?

The Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Syria is on July 16, 2019.

Where is the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Syria?

The Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India vs Syria is at The Arena by TransStadia

What time will the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Syria start?

The Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Syria will start at 8 PM local time (IST).

Where can I watch the Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Syria on TV?

The TV Broadcast of Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Syria will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3.

Where can I watch the online live streaming of Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Syria?

The online live streaming of Hero Intercontinental Cup 2019 match between India and Syria will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.