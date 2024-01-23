Home

Sports

India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: Gurpreet Sandhu Keeps Syria At Bay

live

India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: Gurpreet Sandhu Keeps Syria At Bay

India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: stay tuned at India.com for all Live updates from the match between India and Syria.

India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup Live Updates

India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: India will take on Syria in a must-win game to save their already slim chances of qualifying for the next stage of AFC Asian Cup 2024. After suffering back-2-back defeats, the Blue Tigers are already on the back foot. A defeat here will end their journey in the tournament but a win will keep slight hopes alive.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.