India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: Gurpreet Sandhu Keeps Syria At Bay

India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: stay tuned at India.com for all Live updates from the match between India and Syria.

Updated: January 23, 2024 5:16 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup Live Updates

India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: India will take on Syria in a must-win game to save their already slim chances of qualifying for the next stage of AFC Asian Cup 2024. After suffering back-2-back defeats, the Blue Tigers are already on the back foot. A defeat here will end their journey in the tournament but a win will keep slight hopes alive.

Live Updates

  • Jan 23, 2024 5:15 PM IST

    India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: The most important aspect that India lacked in both their losses was finishing. While the Blue Tigers played with a defensive mindset against Australia, India’s attackers lacked finishing against Uzbekistan. So far today, India are yet to have a shot on the goal. IND 0-0 SYR (15)

  • Jan 23, 2024 5:08 PM IST

    India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: Unlike in the first two games, India have started brightly today in terms of pressure from the word go. On the other hand, Australia are playing Uzbekistan at the same time. Corner for Syria. SAVEDDD! Syrian no.11 heads down perfectly the ball, but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu makes a brilliant save for India. IND 0-0 SYR (7′)

  • Jan 23, 2024 5:04 PM IST

    India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: Tough chance for Naorem Mahesh as he tries to get past a host of Syrian defenders, However, Syrian goalie makes a brilliant save. Corner for India. IND 0-0 SYR (4′)

  • Jan 23, 2024 5:03 PM IST

    India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: India get a booking early on. Rahul Bheke is shown a yellow card for challenging a Syrian player.

  • Jan 23, 2024 4:55 PM IST

    India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: Time for National Anthems. Syria go first, followed by India.

  • Jan 23, 2024 4:54 PM IST

    India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: Both teams are lined up for the match. We are minutes away from the game to start. The players are making their way out of the tunnel.

  • Jan 23, 2024 4:53 PM IST

  • Jan 23, 2024 4:52 PM IST

  • Jan 23, 2024 4:52 PM IST

    India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: Ideally, with two losses, India are virtually out of the knockout race. But they can still qualify as one of the best third-placed team. For that to happen, India need a win and wish one of Oman and Palestine draw their final group game. Meanwhile, Australia from the group have already advanced to Round of 16.

  • Jan 23, 2024 4:41 PM IST

    India vs Syria, AFC Asian Cup, Live Football Score: India have already lost both their games so far against Australia and Uzbekistan.

