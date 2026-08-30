India vs Thailand, ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Preview: When and where to watch – All you need to know

After the Asia Cup, the team will travel to Japan for the Asian Games, where they will again be expected to challenge for the gold medal

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India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur with head coach Amol Muzumdar during a training session ahead of the one-off Test match against England in Beckenham, England, on Monday, July 6, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCIWomen)

India will begin their Women’s T20 Asia Cup campaign against Thailand on Sunday, with Harmanpreet Kaur’s side looking to put a poor run in the shortest format behind them.

India have been one of the strongest teams in the history of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup. They have won the tournament three times in the five editions played in the T20 format since 2016-17. However, their recent results have raised questions about the team’s form, especially against the stronger sides.

India have lost nine of their 16 T20Is this year. Their latest defeat came against Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup, a result that ended their campaign in the group stage. The loss added to concerns over India’s ability to perform consistently in important matches.

Harmanpreet’s own form has also been under the scanner. The India captain played an important knock against Australia in the World Cup, but her overall campaign was inconsistent. Questions over her future in T20 cricket have also continued, making the Asia Cup an important tournament for both the captain and the team.

India are in Group A alongside Thailand, Hong Kong and Pakistan. After the Asia Cup, the team will travel to Japan for the Asian Games, where they will again be expected to challenge for the gold medal.

The absence of Jemimah Rodrigues is another issue India will have to deal with. The middle-order batter will miss both the Asia Cup and Asian Games, leaving India without one of their most reliable batters. Pratika Rawal has been added to the squad, but India will need their other middle-order batters to take more responsibility.

At the top, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma remain a dangerous opening combination. The bigger concern will be what follows them. India need their batters at No. 3 and below to keep the scoring rate moving and finish innings strongly.

Fielding will also be under focus. India struggled in this area during their last T20 campaign, with dropped catches and mistakes near the boundary costing them runs and matches.

Deepti Sharma will lead the spin department, with Shree Charani, Radha Yadav and Prema Rawat providing support. The pace attack has experience in Renuka Singh Thakur, while Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy and Nandani Sharma add more options.

Thailand will enter the match with some confidence after beating Hong Kong in their opening game. They posted only 120 for nine, but their bowlers and fielders defended the total well, restricting Hong Kong to 114 for seven.

When and where to watch India vs Thailand?

The India Vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match will start from 8:00PM (IST) onwards and fans can watch the match live on the Sony LIV app/website as well as the Sony Sports network.