Bhubaneswar: India is set to begin its FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 campaign against the USA at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. This is for the first time ever we are going to see any India women's team at the biggest stage of football. Coach Dennerby has earlier said that Indian defence has improved in recent times and his side will be difficult to score against.

What is the timing of the FIFA U-17 Women’s WC match India vs USA ?

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match India vs USA will be played on Tuesday (October 11) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the FIFA U-17 Women’s WC match India vs USA going to be played?

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup match India vs USA will be played at Kalinga Stadium, Odisha.

Where can I watch the FIFA U-17 Women’s WC match India vs USA on TV ?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup match India vs USA will be telecasted live on Sports18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA U-17 Women’s WC match India vs USA in India?

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup match India vs USA will be live streamed on Voot.

INDIA SQUAD: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon (c), Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.

Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby