India Vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Football Score: India Make 3 Changes, Check Playing XIs

India Vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Football Updates: Having lost the opening encounter 0-2 against Australia, India aim to bounce back against Uzbekistan in a Group B encounter of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Thursday. On the other hand, Uzbekistan are coming off a draw against Syria. The top two sides from the group will advance to the knockouts.

IND vs UZB Probable Playing XI

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Rahul KP, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sunil Chhetri(C)

Uzbekistan: Utkir Yusupov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Umar Eshmurodov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Azizbek Turgunboev, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Otazek Shukurov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Jaloliddin Masharipov(C), Igor Sergeyev

