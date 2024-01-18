Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • India Vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Football Score: India Make 3 Changes, Check Playing XIs
live

India Vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Football Score: India Make 3 Changes, Check Playing XIs

India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup Football LIVE: Get here all the latest IND vs UZB Updates from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Doha.

Updated: January 18, 2024 8:05 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

IND vs UZB, IND vs UZB live blog, IND vs UZB live football score, IND vs UZB football live updates, IND vs UZB live football blog, India vs Uzbekistan, India vs Uzbekistan live blog, India vs Uzbekistan live football updates, India vs Uzbekistan live football score, India vs Uzbekistan, India vs Uzbekistan football match,
India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates

India Vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Football Updates: Having lost the opening encounter 0-2 against Australia, India aim to bounce back against Uzbekistan in a Group B encounter of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Thursday. On the other hand, Uzbekistan are coming off a draw against Syria. The top two sides from the group will advance to the knockouts.

Trending Now

IND vs UZB Probable Playing XI

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Rahul KP, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sunil Chhetri(C)

Uzbekistan: Utkir Yusupov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Umar Eshmurodov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Azizbek Turgunboev, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Otazek Shukurov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Jaloliddin Masharipov(C), Igor Sergeyev

Live Updates

  • Jan 18, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    IND Vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates: GOOAAALLLLLLLL!!!! India concede again, thanks to another defensive blunder from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. IND 0-1 UZB (5′)

  • Jan 18, 2024 8:03 PM IST

    IND Vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates: Anirudh Thapa with a darting run from the right but gets intercepted. IND 0-0 UZB (1′)

  • Jan 18, 2024 8:02 PM IST

    IND Vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates: And the action begins. India are running from the left while Uzbekistan are operating from the right.

  • Jan 18, 2024 7:37 PM IST

    IND Vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, Australia have already qualified for the round of 16 after a 1-0 win over Syria.

  • Jan 18, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    IND Vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates: India Make Three Changes

  • Jan 18, 2024 7:33 PM IST

  • Jan 18, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    IND Vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates: This will be Uzbekistan’s eighth appearance in the AFC Asian Cup and they reached the knock-out round in each of the previous five editions (2004-2019), and the semifinals in 2011. They lost to Australia in the round of 16 in the last edition in 2019.

  • Jan 18, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    IND Vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates: Historically, India and Uzbekistan have played eight times against each other with the Blue Tigers having won just one. Uzbekistan were the victors five times while two matches had ended in draws. The last match between the two sides had also gone in favour of the Uzbeks who won 2-1 in the 2001 Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

  • Jan 18, 2024 7:30 PM IST

    IND Vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates: Uzbekistan dominated against Syria but failed to find the target from around a dozen shots. Syria also got enough shots and that will encourage the Indians to try and score. Uzbek captain Jaloliddin Masharipov, who plies his trade in the Greek Super League, was Uzbekistan’s most impressive player in the match against Syria and he could be the man to watch for the Indians.

  • Jan 18, 2024 7:29 PM IST
    IND Vs UZB, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Updates: Uzbekistan are a side who have beaten the likes of China, Oman and Bolivia while drawing with Iran and Mexico in the past one year. They are currently at ninth spot among the Asian countries in the FIFA rankings.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.