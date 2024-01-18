By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
live
India Vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Football Score: India Make 3 Changes, Check Playing XIs
India vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup Football LIVE: Get here all the latest IND vs UZB Updates from Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Doha.
India Vs Uzbekistan, AFC Asian Cup LIVE Football Updates: Having lost the opening encounter 0-2 against Australia, India aim to bounce back against Uzbekistan in a Group B encounter of the AFC Asian Cup 2024 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on Thursday. On the other hand, Uzbekistan are coming off a draw against Syria. The top two sides from the group will advance to the knockouts.
Trending Now
IND vs UZB Probable Playing XI
India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Rahul KP, Suresh Wangjam, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sunil Chhetri(C)
Uzbekistan: Utkir Yusupov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Umar Eshmurodov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Azizbek Turgunboev, Odiljon Hamrobekov, Otazek Shukurov, Farrukh Sayfiev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Jaloliddin Masharipov(C), Igor Sergeyev
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.