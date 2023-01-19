India vs Wales HWC 2023 Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Home

India vs Wales HWC 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch The Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Between India and Wales Online And On Tv In India

India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023, Live Streaming: An unbeaten India will seek to address their penalty-corner woes to post a big win against bottom-placed debutants Wales in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Thursday.

India and England are on four points each after two matches with the latter ahead on goal difference — plus five as against the hosts’ plus two. India, though, will have the advantage of knowing what to do before their match as they play after England’s game against Spain on Thursday.

If England loses or draw against Spain, there will be no headache for India as they just need to beat Wales by any margin to top Pool D — considered the group of death — and qualify directly for the quarter-finals.

If England beat Spain, then India will need to defeat Wales by at least five goals. The number of goals India need to score will keep on increasing depending on England’s victory margin.

Where to watch live streaming of the Hockey World Cup 2023 between India and Wales?

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will India vs Wales Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held?

India will take on Wales at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubneshwar.

When will India vs Wales Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held?

India vs Wales Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Thursday evening, 19 January.

At what time will India vs Wales Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

India vs Wales Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Wales Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

India vs Wales Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match broadcast will be live on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Wales Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

India vs Wales Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match live streaming will be on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. In addition, it will be streamed live on the watch. Hockey app and website.