India Vs Wales Preview, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: When and where to watch – All you need to know

India has not won the men's Hockey World Cup since 1975 and will be hoping to end that long wait in this edition

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File photo of Harmanpreet and Craig Fulton. (Credits: X)

India will begin their FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign against Wales on Saturday, with head coach Craig Fulton making it clear that his team will not take their opponents lightly. The highly anticipated opener will be played later today (August 15) at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

The match will start at 4:30 PM IST and kick-start India’s Pool D campaign, which also includes England and arch-rivals Pakistan.

The 2026 Men’s Hockey World Cup is being jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands and will be played from August 15 to 30. Sixteen teams are taking part in the tournament, with the top two teams from each pool moving into the second round.

India will enter the opening game as favourites but Fulton wants his players to respect Wales and stay focused on their own plans. He expects a tough contest and believes India will need to maintain their concentration for the full 60 minutes.

“Wales is the complete underdog and that’s what a World Cup is about sometimes. You have got to play to your seeding and every team that’s below you, you have got to concentrate and put full efforts in. We take nothing for granted,” Fulton told PTI.

The India coach also stressed the importance of making a good start. With three points at stake, India will want to take control early and avoid giving Wales any chance to settle into the match.

“First match is very important in a tournament like the World Cup. Our emphasis is to make sure that we hit the ground running and are able to get three points convincingly,” Fulton said.

The match also falls on India’s Independence Day, giving the opening game extra importance for the players. Fulton said the team wants to give the country something to celebrate.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh said India have prepared well after studying their opponents. He added that Wales may have a familiar style despite the two teams not playing each other for a long time.

“We have worked really hard for this tournament, having analysed all the teams deeply. We are playing against Wales after a long time but their style remains the same. We had a great training session ahead of the match, so the team is really upbeat,” Harmanpreet said.

He also warned against looking too far ahead, especially with a much-awaited game against Pakistan coming later in the pool stage.

“We will take one match at a time and make sure that we give our 100 per cent,” the India captain said.

India will face England on August 17 before taking on Pakistan on August 19, with both matches also scheduled at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen.

Harmanpreet believes India have improved since winning bronze at the Paris Olympics in 2024, particularly in defence and decision-making.

“Defence looks solid and we are now playing smart hockey. How to convert 50-50 chances into 100 is important,” he said.

For India, consistency will be key. Harmanpreet said mistakes are part of the game, but the team cannot afford to lose concentration during any quarter.

“We will make mistakes but we keep talking inside the team that we have to maintain consistency in all the four quarters,” he said.

India has not won the men’s Hockey World Cup since 1975 and will be hoping to end that long wait in this edition. Harmanpreet said the team’s history continues to motivate the players.

“Our legacy in hockey always motivates us. Just like we ended the wait for an Olympic medal, this time we will leave no stone unturned in the World Cup,” he said.

When and where to watch?

The India vs Wales, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match will start from 4:30PM (IST) onwards at the Wagener Hockey Stadium. This fixture will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports TV channels.