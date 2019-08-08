India vs West Indies 1st ODI Preview

After clean-sweeping the T20 series, the Indian team would be high on confidence ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series. The core squad remains similar form the T20 series with a slight change into the mix. The spinning duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are back into foray along with Mohammad Shami. Virat Kohli is expected to field the same batting unit with a probable Kedar Jadhav into the playing eleven.

The middle-order issue still prevails for team India as the T20 series failed to provide a solution. Kohli & Co. should be fancying their chances of experimenting with the problem and coming out with a positive outcome against a depleted West Indies side. The vacuum sustaining in the middle needs to be filled with consistent names and the onus is on the likes of Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey to rise up to the occasion.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Details

TOSS: The toss between India and West Indies will take place at 6:30 PM!

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Hourly Weather Forecast

Today’s weather forecast in Guyana is bound to get the fans disappointed as high chances of rain have been predicted during the start of the game. The toss is slotted to happen at 9 AM local time and with a 62% chance of rain during the same time, there is a genuine possibility for the match to have a delayed start.

However, as the day progresses the chances of rain decrease substantially. Below 50% is not threatening and thus a full-length match can be expected even if the toss gets delayed by an hour. The temperature is expected to hover around 28-34 degree Celcius.

India vs West 1st ODI Pitch Report

The pitch behaved fairly in the lone T20 game that was played here at the Providence Stadium and is expected to remain the same. The batsmen are likely to get the advantage, but if it rains ahead of the match and the condition remains overcast the pacers might get some movement from the surface. It will be a tricky choice for the winning captain to decide what to opt for. Rain chances mean a possible induction of DLS method and thus opting to bowl first might seem to be the right choice. However, this wicket has always assisted the team batting first as the chasing teams have won eight and lost 13 games.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, John Campbell.