India vs West Indies 1st T20I Weather Report: Team India will embark on a new chapter as they start their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup slated for next year. The preps will start when India take on West Indies in the T20I series. It is a new look Team India where youngsters have been brought on board keeping an eye on the World Cup next year. All eyes will be on the weather as there are possibilities of a scattered thunderstorm in Lauderhill, Florida. During the recently concluded World Cup as well, rain played a massive role. While both teams would want a full 20-over game, it would be interesting if it happens. It is going to be humid, with chances of a rain intervening once in a while.

Here is how the weather forecast looks for August 3, according to Accuweather:

Accuweather Report – India vs West Indies 1st T20I at Florida

Before leaving to West Indies, Virat Kohli said the line up of such trophies ensured ‘players always had something to play for, look forward to’. With two T20 World Cups in the next two years, India is playing an unprecedented number of matches in the format over the next year; at least 20 T20Is from now till next IPL.

VENUE: The first organized cricket event held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida was a Twenty20 cricket tournament, the Martin Luther King Twenty20 Cricket Tournament (MLK T20), on January 18–20, 2008. The event featured local players from India, Pakistan and the West Indies.

SQUADS —

India’s squad (for three T20Is): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies squad (for first 2 T20Is): Carlos Brathwaite (C), Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.