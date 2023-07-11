Home

India vs West Indies 1st Test: Live Streaming Details, When And Where to Watch The Match

The India vs West Indies 1st Test Match will be an exciting showdown. The match will start from 7:30 PM IST. India and West Indies will be hoping to make a fresh start after their recent Test defeats.

The 1st Test between India and West Indies will commence from July 12.

India are scheduled to take on West Indies in a two-match Test series starting July 12. The opening game of the series will commence at Windsor Park in Roseau. It has been four years since India last travelled to the West Indies for a Test Series. With a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle about to begin, the two-time WTC finalists are eager to make a strong start. The Indian team management has made significant changes, opting to give maiden call-ups to Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. As part of the transition phase, veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and pacer Umesh Yadav have been dropped from the squad.

In contrast, the West Indies team are grappling with their own set of challenges. Their recent Test series against South Africa resulted in a 2-0 defeat, highlighting their struggles. The West Indies will also aim for a fresh beginning after they crashed out of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Here’s all you need to know about the India vs West Indies Test series:

When will the India vs West Indies 1st Test Match match take place?

The India vs West Indies 1st Test is scheduled to be played from July 12-16.

Where is the India vs West Indies match going to be played?

India vs West Indies 1st Test will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

At what time will the India vs West Indies match start?

The first Test match between India and the West Indies will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The India vs West Indies will be telecast on which channel?

The India vs West Indies match will be aired on Doordarshan (DD) Sports channel but only on Free cable networks and not on DTH.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 1st Test?

The India vs West Indies match can be streamed live through the JioCinema and Fancode apps and website.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Match: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Mohmmad Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

