India vs West Indies 1st Test: After a successful T20I and ODI series, the Men in Blue will lock horns with the West Indies in a two-match Test series. A confident Team India will look to dominate the hosts who will be low-in-confidence. For India, it will be a new beginning where you could see the side try new combinations. Rahane and Wriddhiman Saha will have eyes on them as they are making a comeback to the side in whites. It will also be an opportunity for players like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal to cement their spots in the side. Eyes will also be on Rohit Sharma to see if he can translate his good form in white-ball cricket to red-ball. It will also be interesting to see if Kuldeep Yadav makes the starting 11 with Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the mix.

Both Hanuma and Rahane have got among the runs in the warm-up game against the President’s XI. The problem the management would be having is if Rohit plays at No 6 where would Vihari fit in? Will Vihari be asked to open with Mayank Agarwal or KL Rahul? There is no doubt over the No 3 and 4 spot as Pujara and Virat will bat in those slots. In all probability, Jadeja and Ashwin will feature in the XI and Kuldeep will have to miss out. Among the pacers, it looks like Ishant may have to sit out as Shami and Bumrah would be favoured over Ishant and Umesh.

India’s predicted 11 for 1st Test:

Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma/Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami

India’s squad for two Tests: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav