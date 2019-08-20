With the Test series set to start from Thursday in Antigua, Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja stands a chance of reaching a bowling milestone, give he is selected in the playing eleven.

Jadeja is just eight wickets shy of taking 200 Test wickets and if he manages to do that in Antigua he would be the 10th Indian to achieve the feat. Also, he would become the second-fastest Indian to reach the landmark in red-ball cricket after Ravichandran Ashwin. He currently placed at the fifth spot in the ICC Test Bowler Rankings.

The Indian team have produced clinical performances throughout the ongoing tour of West Indies. After comprehensively whitewashing the home team in the three-match T20I series, the Virat Kohli-led side backed it up with the victory of ODI series by a margin of 2-0. Team India would hope to extend their winning run to the Test series as well. The series will also mark the begining of India’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.

The Indian players have had a feast against a depleted West Indies side so far. Skipper Kohli scored back to back hundreds in the ODI series and went past Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in the 50-over format. The T20I series had seen Rohit Sharma surpassing the Windies veteran Chris Gayle to become the batsman who has hit the most number of sixes in the shortest format of the game.

The number one Test side in the world should not have any problem against a young home team. However, Kohli & Co. would also not want to take their opponents lightly. The last Test series that West Indies had participated in saw them defeat a mighty English side 2-1. Despite being the outright favourites, England were outplayed in every department as the team from the Carribean regained the Wisden Trophy for the first time in more than 10 years.