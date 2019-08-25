Ajinkya Rahane hit back-to-back half-centuries while skipper Virat Kohli too made a well-made fifty as India took control of the first Test against West Indies on day 3 in Antigua. After a career-defining 81 in the first innings, Rahane remained unbeaten on 53 while Kohli was batting on 51 as India reached 185 for three at stumps on Saturday. The visitors now enjoy an overall lead of 260 runs with seven wickets in hand and two full days play remaining. Dropped on 17 by John Campbell off Kemar Roach’s bowling, Rahane made full use of the life to register the 18th half-century of his career. Rahane and Kohli shared an unbeaten 104 runs off 41.4 overs for the fourth wicket to take India to a comfortable position in the match. (SCORECARD)

After bowling out West Indies for 222, Indian openers came in to bat and built a brief stand of 30-run. Mayank Agarwal (16) was found in front of the wickets off a Chase delivery. Cheteshwar Pujara joined KL Rahul in the middle and both built a stand of 43 runs to get past the 50-run mark. Rahul was also sent to pavilion by Chase after he scored 38 runs. Pujara (25) was scalped by a peach of a delivery by Kemar Roach.

Earlier, Windies resumed their play from 189/8 and were only able to add 33 runs to the total before bundling out on 222. The team is trailing by 75 runs. Jason Holder and Miguel Cummins stitched a partnership of 41 runs for the ninth wicket.

Interestingly in the partnership, Cummins did not contribute a single run. Holder played a knock of 39 before he was caught behind the stumps by Rishabh Pant off Mohammad Shami.

Shannon Gabriel added two runs for the tenth wicket before Cummins (0) was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja.

For India, Ishant Sharma scalped fifer while Shami and Jadeja bagged two wickets each.