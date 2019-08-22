Antigua Weather Update: Virat Kohli-led Team India embark on a new chapter as they take on West Indies in their World Test Championship opener at Antigua. The team will hope they can carry the momentum they got in white-ball cricket to red-ball format. While it is expected that Antigua will mostly be sunny, but rain and thundershowers are expected over the weekend. That would be disheartening for the fans. What will be new during the Test is the fact that the Indian and the Windies cricket team will donn the numbered jerseys for the first time in Tests.

“The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It (World Test Championship) is the right move at the right time,” Kohli said while urging his batsmen to take more responsibility.

It will also be interesting to see the combination India opt for. Will Pant play or Wriddhiman, also will Rohit play or Vihari would be a few questions which will have answers at the toss. In the bowling department, India will be bolstered by the inclusion of leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Also, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav — all took three wickets each in the practice game and have presented a strong case for their inclusion in the playing XI.

Ravichandran Ashwin will be raring to return to action in Sir Viv Richards Stadium where he has some fond memories. He picked up seven wickets, all in one innings, and also hit a century in this ground in 2016.

SQUADS —

West Indies (From): Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, John Campbell, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.