India vs West Indies 1st Test, Antigua: India and West Indies will play their World Test Championship opener at Antigua. The Virat Kohli-led side would be brimming with confidence after their annihilation overs the hosts in the limited-overs format. Now with a change of format, India would look to play good cricket as they have been. The Windies, on the other hand, would like to make India’s task difficult.

Kohli, who hit back-to-back centuries in the one-day series, had slammed a double hundred in Antigua in 2016 and will look to score yet another ton to equal Ricky Ponting’s tally of 19 Test centuries as skipper.

When is the West Indies vs India 1st Test?

The 1st Test between West Indies vs India will be played from August 22 to August 26, 2019 (Thursday to Monday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 1st Test played?

The 1st Test between West Indies vs India will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

What time does the West Indies vs India 1st Test begin?

The 1st Test between West Indies vs India will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st Test?

The 1st Test between West Indies vs India will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st Test?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st Test will be available on SonyLIV.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari/Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall/Keemo Paul, Jason Holder (C), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach.

SQUADS —

West Indies (From): Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, John Campbell, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.