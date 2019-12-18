West Indies captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Both the teams have made changes to their respective playing XIs from the series opener. A fit-again Evin Lewis is back to open the innings replacing Sunil Ambris and spinner Khary Pierre has been given ODI debut.

India have made one change, dropping allrounder Shivam Dube for pacer Shardul Thakur.

“This is a ground where we have chased well,” India captain Virat Kohli said at the toss. “The pitch is better to play on than the last game. I think the dew was a massive factor in the last game. Hetmyer played brilliantly and Hope as well. We need to be more brave and bring in the intensity to the game.”

Explaining his decision to bowl first, Pollard said, “Sometimes you don’t know how the surface plays, so better to know what you are chasing. We have to deal with what is in the present.”

A superb batting display led by Shimron Hetmyer and opener Shai Hope propelled West Indies to a 1-0 series lead in the opening match in Chennai on Sunday. Hetmyer battled through cramps and Chennai humidity to score career-best 139 while Hope hit a measured unbeaten 102 to steer their team home in a tough chase at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India were hit early by Sheldon Cottrell whose double-wicket over dented them after they were put in to bat. Half-centuries from the middle-order pair of Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer guided them to a challenging 287 but West Indies overhauled that with eight wickets to spare.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre