India vs West Indies 2019: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out of the T20 series against India. Russell would miss the upcoming series as he has failed to recover from a knee injury. West Indies Cricket Board has announced Jason Mohammed as his replacement. This comes as a massive setback for the hosts as he is a T20 specialist. Experienced Jason may not have played a lot of international cricket off late and to play against a formidable Indian side, it would be an uphill task for the 32-year-old.

“We welcome Jason Mohammed into the squad for the first two T20 matches here in Florida. He is a player with lots of experience in all three formats and – having done well for Trinidad & Tobago as well as Guyana Amazon Warriors,” West Indies interim head coach Floyd Reifer said in a statement.

“It is not easy to the fill the shoes of someone like Andre Russell, who has dominated T20 cricket all over the world and helped West Indies win the ICC T20 World Cup on two occasions. We believe Jason is capable of good performances and we back him to perform at this level and win games as well,” he added.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre. ​