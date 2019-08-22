Team India skipper Virat Kohli has once again stirred a huge debate in cricketing circles with his choice of playing XI for the first Test between India and West Indies in Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. Kicking off their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship, India are scheduled to play a two-match series on the Caribbean soil. For the first Test in Antigua, Kohli surprised everyone by dropping in-form Rohit Sharma and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin from India’s final XI.

Rohit has lately been in magnificent form in the limited-overs format and gave ample example of his splendid run during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Whereas Ashwin has always been a top bet when it comes to the traditional format and his exploits in red-ball cricket are well documented. With the omission of these two, several fans have expressed their anger on Kohli’s selection policy for the 1st Test against West Indies at North Sound.

KL Rahul in place of Rohit Sharma is like Redmi in place of I Phone 😀😀 — JAGANNATH (@jaggeee806) August 22, 2019

Give me any single reason for not taking Rohit Sharma . Please stop doing politics. It is not good for Indian team…. — Prabhat Dwivedi – BJP (@Prabhat51423858) August 22, 2019

Jalan to bhai hai aur wo saaf saaf ab dikh rahi hai 6 batsman khel rahe hai usme rohit ko nahi khilaya gaya hai ..Waah👏👏 frustration hai bhai jo ab nikala jaa raha hai😡😡#WIvIND #RohitSharma — Ashutosh🕉 (@myself_ashutosh) August 22, 2019

Just for his selfish goals & hate goals @imVkohli is spoiling the @BCCI and this will cause a big blow to indian cricket in coming days. @ImRo45 should have been played. #viratshategame — Team NaMo (@teamnamo) August 22, 2019

Now it is quite confirmed that @imVkohli has some issues with @ImRo45 . Still he is giving chance to mr. Incostintent @ajinkyarahane88 , ignoring inform batsman Rohit Sharma. @imVkohli you also don’t deserve to remain captain of Indian team. @RaviShastriOfc — Amit Kumar Sadhukhan (@amit_msdian) August 22, 2019

Exclusion of Ashwin can only be any one of them, another drunken decision by Shastri ji or personal rift between Ashwin and captain Kohli. — Vivek Sharma (@_captain_v) August 22, 2019

That’s a bad thing to say…South India…im surprised at Ashwin omission…is that a south thing…no bcs I thought rohit will play with his odi form recently…but that didn’t work — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) August 22, 2019



Earlier, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has also expressed his suggestions for making best use of in-form Rohit in the longer format. Ganguly wanted Kohli to try the same trick with limited-overs deputy Rohit in red-ball cricket. While Rohit opens in ODIs, he bats in the middle-order in the longer format of the game.

“It’s a new beginning for Virat Kohli and his boys. Not only is this a fresh start after the wins in the T20 and ODI series, they kick-start India’s campaign in the ICC Test Championship, an effort by the authorities of the game to create that extra competitive punch in the best format of the game. Why is Test cricket still considered to be the best format of the game? One needs to cast a glance at the ongoing Ashes series to clear all doubts,” Ganguly wrote in his column for Times of India.

Ganguly feels that it is important to let Rohit carry forward his good form that saw the batsman rule the roost during the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

“But, for India the major decision is whether they want to play Rohit or Rahane. It was a similar situation in South Africa. My suggestion would be to let Rohit carry on his good form from the World Cup and settle in the opener’s slot while Rahane continues his good work of lending stability to the middle-order,” he said.

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach