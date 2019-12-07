KL Rahul on Friday became the third joint fastest in T20I history to complete 1,000 runs as he set the foundation for an emphatic Indian win against West Indies in the series opener in Hyderabad. Set a mammoth 208, Rahul scored 62 off 40 before captain Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 94 guided India to six-wicket win for a 1-0 lead.

The landmark notwithstanding, Rahul is aware that he’s still not guaranteed a spot in T20Is and the fact that he’s opening the innings is only due to an injured Shikhar Dhawan. While the Karnataka batsman isn’t worried about cementing his position, he does want to make full use of the chance.

“It’s (T20 World Cup) a long way, honestly,” Rahul said after the match. “I’ve got the opportunity to bat at the top of the order again after a couple of series. So looking forward to just making the best use of it. Today was a good outing, a good hit in the middle and hopefully I just continue the same thing and not worry about October next year, there’s a lot of games before that.”

Rahul had the opportunity to make it big and said he’ll try to make it better in the next match.

Explaining his role in the batting order, the 27-year-old said, “My role is to set the foundation and we have others to do their job later, the finishing job. Today I missed out, but I’ll try to do better in the next match.”

Rahul said hitting runs and winning games is something that keeps his morale high, “You need runs as a batsman in any format, that is what gives you confidence. The thing that is giving me confidence is winning games. I don’t change my game when I play there (domestic) – that’s how I like to keep it. I like to keep things simple,” he said.