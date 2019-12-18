India’s chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday created history by becoming the first Indian bowler to pocket two ODI hat-tricks.

Kuldeep achieved the milestone during the second one-day international against West Indies at the YS Rajashekara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

After leaking plenty of runs in his first spell, Kuldeep returned to pick up the wickets of Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in the last three balls of the 33rd over.

He first saw the back of the dangerous Shai Hope, who departed after captain Virat Kohli picked up a stunner at the edge of the boundary ropes at deep mid-wicket. Hope’s credible 78 saw the wicketkeeper-batsman smash seven boundaries and three sixes. He then floated one up just outside the off stump that beat Jason Holder, who came down the ground, but missed it completely only to be stumped by Rishabh Pant behind.

For his history moment, Kuldeep went round the stumps to Alzarri Joseph, who got an outside edge to give Kedar Jadhav an easy catch at second slip that saw the Vizag crowd go berserk.

Kuldeep’s first hat-trick was against Australia in 2017 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He had claimed the wickets of Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins to steer India to victory.

Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is the only international bowler with three ODI hat-tricks.

Kuldeep joins Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Saqlain Mushtaq, former Sri Lanka left-arm pacer Chaminda Vaas and New Zealand quick Trent Boult in the list of players who have picked two hat-tricks.