After the first ODI was washed out in Guyana, India and West Indies have travelled to Port of Spain in Trinidad. But a similar kind fate greeted the players as heavy rains defied them of a productive practice session outdoor.

However, being thorough professionals that the Indian players are they chose to have their practice indoor. while some took the nets of the Queen’s Park Oval, the venue of second ODI, Rishab Pant and Kuldeep Yadav took their dedication to a whole different level.

Pant posted an Instagram video on his official account where he and Kuldeep were seen practicing in the hotel lobby. As Kuldeep rolled his slow left-arm spinners, Pant, with his gloves on, kept the sharp turners on the carpet of hotel’s lobby.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India also posted a photo of Rohit Sharma under an umbrella with a bat in his hand on their official Twitter handle saying, “Just been that kind of a day. The Hitman finding some space for fun as he rushed indoors for practice in Trinidad.”

Just been that kind of a day 🌧️🌧️

The Hitman finding some space for fun as he rushed indoors for practice in Trinidad 😁😁 #TeamIndia #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/gBpVe3EOMZ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2019

The Indian board had shared another series of photos of players sweating it out in indoor nets. The photo caption read, “When rain does not play spoilsport – #TeamIndia sweat it out indoors before the 2nd ODI against West Indies #WIvIND.”

When rain does not play spoilsport – #TeamIndia sweat it out indoors before the 2nd ODI against West Indies #WIvIND 📸📸 pic.twitter.com/8aidzXHmTF — BCCI (@BCCI) August 10, 2019

Virat Kohli’s men would be high on confidence after clean-sweeping the T20I series with ease and should be favourite to win today’s game. The West Indies, on the other hand, after suffering failure in their suited format should be desperate to stage a turnaround.