India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: India captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma have been in the news for some time now for all the wrong reasons. Now, it seems that they are setting the record straight and in the West Indies. Against West Indies in the second ODI, they have registered a 50-run-stand and have surpassed Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to register the most number of fifty-run-stands for India in ODI cricket. Kohli and Rohit have 32-fifty-run-stands whereas Sachin and Sehwag have one less.

Most 50-plus stands in ODIs for India:

55 – Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar

32 – VIRAT KOHLI/ROHIT SHARMA*

31 – Virender Sehwag/Sachin Tendulkar

At the top of the tree is Sourav and Sachin with 55 to their name.

Rohit and Kohli have set the platform after India lost Shikhar Dhawan early for two runs. Kohli has slammed his 55th ODI fifty and is looking good to get to his 42nd ODI ton. Rohit fell against the run of play for 18 runs off 34 balls.

“I think the spinners will come into play in the second half of the day. The nature of the pitch makes us bat first. When the series is compressed, you want to be focussed even more. We want to execute our skills in the middle. It doesn’t matter for us whether it is a two-match series or a three-match series.

“We are unchanged. We are backing Rishabh to bat at four and Shreyas Iyer will bat at five. Four and five are more like floating batting positions for us, according to the situation of the game anyone can bat anywhere. For me, the top 3 and probably 6 and 7 are specialist batting positions than 4 and 5. I think it has become a topic of debate for a long time. In ODIs and T20s, 4 and 5 are your flexible guys,” Kohli said after winning the toss and opting to bat first.