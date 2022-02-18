India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Live Streaming

Kolkata: After taking the ODI series 3-0 and making a winning start in the first T20I, a confident Indian team will be looking to make it two in a row when it goes up against the West Indies in the second T20I at Eden Gardens on Friday. Despite missing some regular starters, India did well to win the first T20I by six wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

For West Indies, who defeated England 3-2 and then arrived in India, Friday's match becomes a do-or-die one. Kieron Pollard and Co. will need a collective effort to square the series and register their first win on the tour, otherwise, they risk going back home empty-handed.

India, on the other hand, will be pleased by Ravi Bishnoi's maiden international outing on Wednesday. With his googlies, Bishnoi changed the complexion of the match by taking out Roston Chase and Rovman Powell in the same over, taking the 'Player of the Match' award.

His 2/17 in four overs set the base for India winning the first T20I. Bishnoi’s performance will please the Indian team management ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.

Here is all you need to know about India vs West Indies 2nd T20I:

When and what time will the second T20I match between India vs West Indies start?

The second T20I match between India vs West Indies will be played on February 18 (Friday) at 07:00 PM IST.

Where will the second T20I match between India vs West Indies take place?

The second T20I match between India vs West Indies will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Which channel will telecast the second T20I match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The second T20I match between India vs West Indies will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the second T20I match between India vs West Indies​ in India?

The second T20I match between India vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs WI Predicted XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd/Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell/Dominic Drakes

IND vs WI Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Nkrumah Bonner, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh.