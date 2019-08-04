IND vs WI 2nd T20I Match Preview

After a clinical win over West Indies who are considered a powerhouse in T20 cricket, India would be riding high on confidence leading to the second match. The bowlers did their job to perfection as they restricted the Windies side, filled with power-hitters throughout the line-up, to a meager total of 95. Navdeep Saini was the pick of the bowler and returned with an exceptional figure of 3/17. That he bowled the 20th over of the first innings a maiden should be the testament of his performance yesterday. All the other bowlers chipped in with important contributions and no one returned wicketless.

The batting, however, might have raised some eyebrows in the team management. Chasing a paltry total, the mighty Indian batting line-up almost crumbled in front of a disciplined West Indian attack. It took the Indian batters almost 18 overs to score the winning total. The Virat Kohli-led side might have come on top but the series is wide open and Jason Holder & Co. can has shown that they hold the ability to beat their opponent. had it not been for the failures of the batsmen, the bowlers would surely have taken their team home.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Match Details

TOSS: The toss between India and West Indies will take place at 7.30 PM!

Time: 8.00 PM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Hourly Weather Forecast

The weather for the day in Lauderhill, Florida looks all bright and sunny. However, AccuWeather has predicted some chances of rain later in the day. But given the match’s timing, it should not be a worry. The rain forecast for the day is at around 3 PM local time and the match is expected to be over by then. The temperature will be hovering around 29-32 degree Celcius during the match.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch should not behave any differently for the first match and thus slow bowlers can again expect assistance from the surface. 130-140 should be a commendable score. The captain winning the toss should go for bowling second because as the day progresses the track would be getting dry and the spinners will have their say.

IND vs WI 2nd Probable Playing 11

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, and Oshane Thomas.

Squad

India’s squad (for three T20Is): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies squad (for first 2 T20Is): Carlos Brathwaite (C), Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

