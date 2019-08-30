India vs West Indies 2nd Test Sabina Park, Jamaica: Opener KL Rahul‘s ordinary form with the bat continues as he once again failed to convert a start into something decisive during the second and final Test between India and West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. Invited to bat first on a green surface, Rahul along with his partner Mayank Agarwal was expected to provide India with a solid start at the top. However, Rahul’s stay was cut-short by West Indies skipper Jason Holder who bowled a back of a length delivery that swings away late. Rahul opened up completely and leaves his bat hanging in front of his body, the outside edge goes at a nice height to first slip.

In the first Test as well, the 27-year-old batsman was accused of throwing away his wicket after getting the starts in both the innings. Rahul failed to repay the faith of skipper Virat Kohli who chose the young batsman over the likes of ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma in India’s final Test XI. Fuming at Rahuls’s irresponsible strokeplay, fans on Twitter slammed the opener blatantly, check some Tweets here.

Averaging Just 35 in Test Cricket, But For Selectors, He is A Bradman.

Rohit Sharma Average 40 in Test Cricket & Also has An Average Of 70 in Last Two Years in Test Cricket KL Rahul – one of the most overrated batsman in test cricket !#INDvWI @GadhviLaxman pic.twitter.com/wo92uWLag3 — Prashant (@prashant_7_) August 30, 2019

I wonder how many KL Rahul failures can Kohli tolerate before he gives one chance to Rohit. Against an average bowling attack he has failed to cross even 50 runs in three innings. — Ninad (@Ninad_chaubal) August 30, 2019

@imVkohli sir ek baar mauka to dijiye 🙄🙄 rohit sir ko aajtk continue 3 test nhi khilaye 😑😑 or kl rahul ko to pucho hi mt 😕😕 kya bhai rohit se problems h kya aapko — Harish Gupta (@HrharryI) August 30, 2019

bc 2 saal se yahi sunn rahe hain – KL Rahul is the first wicket to fall…..vo bhi saste mei…. Koi nayi baat nhi h ! https://t.co/w9DUOyUm1H — Singghh (@Singh_iz_Kingh) August 30, 2019

#KLRahul‘s last 25 test inn

10,4,0,16,54,4,13,8,10,23,36,19,0,37,149,0,4,33*,2,44,2,0,9,44,38 -> 559Runs(Avg-23.59)

Had #RohitSharma been given consistent chances like KL,he would’ve cemented his place nd could be an asset in test cricket too.Rohit’s never got a…#INDvsWI (1/3) — Manthan (@Manthansinh_) August 30, 2019

Another flop show from kl rahul whi is out of form and he is getting continuous chances and the man who is in form rohit sharma is not getting any chances …what is your view point on this?@vikrantgupta73 — Mayank Goenka (@MayankGoenka11) August 30, 2019

KL Rahul is wasting opportunities. Very disappointing performance of KL. VK is giving too much opportunities to KL Rahul. — Tech Lover (@akgarg2000) August 30, 2019



Earlier, Windies have won the toss and decided to field first at the Sabina Park in Jamaica in the second Test against India. Hosts skipper Holder said that they hope to exploit the moisture on the green wicket. He also said that Rahkeem Cornwall will be playing and will replace Shai Hope in the XI. India, on the other hand, have gone in with the same XI that played in the first Test in Antigua.

“There is a bit of moisture here. So we will try to get into India’s middle-order early. We have a couple of changes. We have to focus on the roles and not the results. We have to be a lot more disciplined. The last time we played here Roston Chase got a fifer,” said Holder.

While Kohli reckons that the first session could be challenging just like it was in Antigua. “But the advantage of batting first is you have runs on the board and then you can put pressure on the opposition from thereon. That is exactly what we did in the last game even though they had a couple of partnerships,” he said.

Playing XIs —

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jahmar Hamilton, Rahkeem Cornwall (wk), Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.